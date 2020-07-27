BWS responding to 30-inch water main break in Punaluu

PUNALUU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a 30-inch main break on Kamehameha Highway between Haleaha Road and Punaluu Valley Road.

The Kaneohe-bound lane is closed, and the Laie-bound lane is being contra-flowed. Avoid the area if possible. The HECO pole is no longer blocking the roadway.

The main break is not affecting water service to customers in the area.

