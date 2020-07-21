BWS responding to 24-inch water main break in Hawaii Kai

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a 24-inch main break at 6983 Kalanianaole Highway. The east-bound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway between Hawaii Kai Towne Center and Koko Marina Shopping Center are closed, and the west-bound lanes are being contra-flowed to allow for one traffic lane in each direction.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and to consider using alternate routes where possible such as Keahole Street and Lunalilo Home Road.

Repairs will take place throughout the day and will continue until further notice. Please plan ahead for the morning commute. Approximately eight homes remain affected.

Water wagons are placed at 6977 and 7005 Kalanianaole Highway for the affected customers.