BWS responding to 12-inch water main break in Kailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is working to repair a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of Paulele and Papalani streets.
Water service was shut off at 6:27 p.m. on Oct. 14, and seven customers are being affected.
BWS has completely closed Papalani Street between Keolu Drive and Paulele Street due to severe road damage. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
A BWS water wagon has been stationed at 642 Papalani St. for the seven customers who are without water.
