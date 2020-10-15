BWS responding to 12-inch water main break in Kailua

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is working to repair a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of Paulele and Papalani streets.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is working to repair a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of Paulele and Papalani streets.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Water service was shut off at 6:27 p.m. on Oct. 14, and seven customers are being affected.

BWS has completely closed Papalani Street between Keolu Drive and Paulele Street due to severe road damage. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A BWS water wagon has been stationed at 642 Papalani St. for the seven customers who are without water.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories