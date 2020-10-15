BWS responding to 12-inch water main break in Kailua

The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is working to repair a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of Paulele and Papalani streets.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is working to repair a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of Paulele and Papalani streets.

Water service was shut off at 6:27 p.m. on Oct. 14, and seven customers are being affected.

BWS has completely closed Papalani Street between Keolu Drive and Paulele Street due to severe road damage. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A BWS water wagon has been stationed at 642 Papalani St. for the seven customers who are without water.

