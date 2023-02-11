HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is working to repair a 12-inch water main break in Pearl City.

10 services are currently being affected due to the water main break.

According to BWS, one mauka bound lane is closed on Waimano Home Road between Luehu and Hoomalu Street for repairs.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution in the area.

For updates, you can visit their website.

