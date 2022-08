HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic going west bound on North Nimitz Highway near Alakawa Street is being rerouted through the Lowe’s parking lot due to a water main break in the area, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

The crews have been working on the main break from at least 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

BWS suggests using alternate routes, and avoiding the area if possible.