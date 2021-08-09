BWS repairs to 24-inch water main in Kuliouou finished; water service will take time return to normal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply reports that repairs are done for the 24-inch water main on Kalanianaole Highway in the Kuliouou area.

BWS says that it will take time for all customers to see water service restored and for water pressure to build up to normal levels.

BWS advises that if you notice the water is colored, you should run a large faucet (like a bathtub) or hose bib for a few minutes to get rid of the air and color.

A contractor is working overnight to restore the roadway. The left and center wesbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway remain closed between Moomuku Place and E Halemaumau Street. The right westbound lane remains open and a contraflow is in effect to provide an additional westbound lane of traffic.

The BWS greatly appreciates the patience and understanding of East Honolulu customers as these emergency repairs continue.