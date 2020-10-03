BWS repairs 8-inch water main break on Moanalua Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Board of Water Supply crews repair an 8-inch main break on Moanalua Road between Hale Momi Place and Honomanu Street.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There are lane closures in the Honolulu bound direction.

BWS reports about nine services are impacted.

There’s a water wagon at 98-1129 Moanalua Road.