BWS repairs 8-inch water main break on Moanalua Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Board of Water Supply crews repair an 8-inch main break on Moanalua Road between Hale Momi Place and Honomanu Street.
There are lane closures in the Honolulu bound direction.
BWS reports about nine services are impacted.
There’s a water wagon at 98-1129 Moanalua Road.
