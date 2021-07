HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply repairs an 8-inch main on Waialae Avenue between Ekaha Avenue and 17th Avenue.

Part of the far right Ewa-bound lane will be closed during the repairs.

There are about 70 homes impacted during the repairs.

A water wagon is located at 1253 Ekaha Avenue, and spigots are placed on hydrants at 4006 Hoku Avenue and at the intersection of Ekaha Avenue and Hoku Avenue.

BWS advises you to bring your own containers.