HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is working to repair a broken valve near 450 Lewers St. in Waikiki on Wednesday, June 9.

The broken valve has prompted a partial closure on Lewers Street from Aloha Drive to Ala Wai Boulevard, BWS officials say.

Motorists are advised to use Seaside Avenue or Kaioulu Street to access Ala Wai Boulevard.

Officials had positioned water wagons in the area as of 9:32 p.m. Wednesday.