HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews announced that they will be repairing the 12-inch water main break on Ala Moana Boulevard starting Thursday, Jan. 12.

BWS said that the repairs will happen on Ala Moana Boulevard after Ena Road fronting the Aqua Palms Waikiki Hotel.

The far right lanes on Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed.

According to BWS, there should be no interruption to water service.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.