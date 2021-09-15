BWS repairing 8-inch main break near Waialua High, Intermediate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply are repairing an 8-inch water main break on Farrington Highway in front of Waialua High and Intermediate School on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

An alternating contraflow was implemented in the area and crews advised motorists to expect traffic delays.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The main break was reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and the BWS said about 51 homes would be impacted during repairs beyond Kuhi Street heading to Mokuleia.

A water wagon was stationed by United Church of Christ near Waialua High and Intermediate, BWS officials reported at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Individuals who need water were advised to bring their own container.