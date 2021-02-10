BWS repairing 16″ water main in Makakilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are working to repair a damaged 16″ water main in the vicinity of 92-605 Makakilo Dr. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

A mobile combustion engine pump is being placed near 92-571 Ualehei St. so water service can be maintained while repairs are being made. BWS officials are advising residents in Makakilo to use water sparingly as a precaution.

Service will be shut off to the 16″ main once the engine pump is operational so repairs can begin.

Special-duty police officers are maintaining safety in the area of the Malama Market by rerouting traffic around the worksite.

BWS officials are asking motorists in the area to drive with caution and use alternate routes if possible.