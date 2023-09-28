HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is encouraging everyone to conserve water.

One way you can reduce your outdoor water is by using drought tolerant plants.

Joining KHON2 News with more on that plus some easy DIY planters for the Fall is specialist from the board of water supply is Sherry Mikami.

Mikami shows us how to use recycled plastic milk jugs to make all sorts of fun decorations like a cat and a pumpkin.

With these tips, you can make whatever you can imagine. What the video for more tips.