BWS launches 24/7 phone payment service for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) began offering a 24/7 service on Wednesday, Jan. 6, which makes it possible for customers to access their accounts and pay their bills by phone.

Customers are advised to call (808)-204-4232 and follow the prompts to make a payment through the automated system. They will also be able to opt-out of the call during regular business hours to receive assistance from a BWS representative.

The system is designed for customer convenience, according to BWS manager and chief engineer Ernest Lau.

“We are pleased to present our customers with one more payment option. Our automated pay-by-phone service allows BWS account holders to take care of their bills at their convenience – wherever they are and whatever time they choose.” Ernest Lau, BWS Manager & Chief Engineer

