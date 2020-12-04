BWS investigating possible line leak in Pearl City

File – The Board of Water Supply (BWS) began investigating a possible service line leak around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 3 near Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City.

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) began investigating a possible service line leak around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 3 near Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City.

The BWS says the possible leak is in a town-bound lane near 731 Kamehameha Hwy. Repairs are scheduled to begin in the evening of Dec. 3 after traffic subsides.

Crews may need to close up to two lanes of traffic once repairs begin, the BWS said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution while repairs are being made.