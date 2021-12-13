BWS holds meeting to consider different actions regarding the Navy’s water contamination issues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) Board of Directors met on Monday, Dec. 13, to consider different agenda items regarding the Navy’s Red Hill facility’s water contamination issues.

The Board discussed authorizing a public hearing on a proposed amendment — adding an emergency Halawa Valley groundwater monitoring wells project — to its its Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Capital Improvement Program Budget. Click here to read the rest of the meeting agenda.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The meeting follows a news conference held by BWS Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau earlier on Monday. He confirmed water samples that were collected from their Halawa well were reported negative of petroleum contamination. Watch the news conference here.