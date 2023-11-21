HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the approach of the two year anniversary of the Red Hill fuel crisis, the Board of Water Supply said they filed a claim with the Navy to recover costs associated with the Red Hill contamination.

“The Navy is responsible for the massive environmental and human health crisis caused by the releases of petroleum and other hazardous substances that occurred at the Red Hill facility. This emergency is ongoing and unresolved,” BWS said in a news release.

“Right now it is all of us, all of our rate payers, the Board of Water supply. We’re paying for those costs,” Ernie Lau said of who is paying the costs.

Because of the drinking water contamination, the department had to shut down the Halawa Shaft and drinking water wells, conduct water quality testing and install groundwater monitoring among many other tasks to assure Oahu’s water was safe.

The claim is to recover the associated costs.

The Navy has six months to respond to the $1.2 billion claim. If they deny or don’t respond, the BWS will file a lawsuit in federal court.

“It’s going to court, federal court to fight the battle there. We’re prepared to go down that road. We don’t want to down that road, but if necessary, we believe it is necessary and it is important for our customers.”