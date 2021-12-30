BWS expresses disappointment with Navy’s continued fight against DOH’s emergency order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) announced on Thursday, its disappointment with the U.S. Navy’s continued fight against the Department of Health’s (DOH) Emergency Order.

According to BWS, the Navy is contesting the emergency order despite the overwhelming evidence demonstrating the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility constitutes an imminent peril to human health, the environment and the drinking water of the people of Oahu.

The Honolulu water department believes the Navy’s objections to Hearings Officer Day’s proposed decision are “wrong and largely reiterate the same flawed arguments that were already raised, considered and rejected in full and fair contested case proceeding.”

BWS supports the proposed decision and encourages DOH to immediately adopt the Hearings Officer’s proposal as a final decision and order.

According to BWS, the Navy must be required to take action to protect the island’s irreplaceable drinking water resources. The Red Hill tanks should be refueled and relocated to a place that does not imperil Oahu’s sole-source groundwater aquifer.