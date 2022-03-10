HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is calling for the immediate need to conserve water in the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas. Customers are asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10%, with there being less water wells and the hot summer months just around the corner.

“We are concerned that as we enter summer that water demand will overtake our available supply,” said Ernie Lau, BWS Manager and Chief Engineer.

Last month, BWS announced a new program for those who live in multi-unit homes, such as apartments, townhomes and condos. The program aims to raise awareness for these residents since many of them have their water bill included in utilities.

Since three water sources were shut down due to the Red Hill water contamination, officials said it’s time to conserve water, especially with the hot summer months just around the corner.

“Through conservation measures, through our rebate program, our water sensible program, and now water wisdom, it’s going to give our customers another chance to conserve water so there’s more water for everyone,” BWS information specialist Steven Norstrom told KHON2 in February.