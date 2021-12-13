BWS discusses its drinking water test results at Halawa Shaft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) held a press conference on Monday, Dec. 13, at 12:30 p.m., on the recently released test results confirming the safety of their drinking water at Halawa Shaft.

“Our standard practice is always do an independent analysis, and have someone else do it as well,” said BWS Program Administrator Erwin Kawata.

Kawata was asked if BWS knew how the Navy’s Red Hill wells were contaminated in the first place and he said BWS will wait until the Navy and the Department of Health do their final analysis before making a comment.

Over a week ago, as a precaution, BWS shut down its Halawa shaft — located 1.5 miles northeast of the Navy’s Aiea Halawa shaft — after the Department of Health (DOH) was notified that petroleum was detected in water samples collected in the Navy’s Aiea Halawa Shaft.

On Dec. 9, in a press conference, BWS Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau confirmed water samples that were collected from its Halawa well were reported negative of petroleum contamination.

The Department of the Army sent out a memorandum on Friday, authorizing evacuation for all personnel, dependents and employees impacted by water contamination in military communities which include Camp Smith, Ford Island, Halawa, Hale Alii, Hale Moku, Hokulani, Hospital Point, Maloelap, Manana, McGrew Point, Pearl City Pennisula, Makalapa and Onizuka

The Army sent another memorandum on Saturday, Dec. 11, adding Iroquois Point to its evacuation list.

On Sunday, the Navy invited the media to observe its fuel recovery operations at Red Hill, which was led by Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One divers and by the Navy’s contractors.

“The Navy is trying to see what they can remove on the walls of the well,” said Lau. “The question now is where is the leak heading to now? It really is what is dissolving in the water that we don’t want to have pump into our wells at Halawa Shaft.”

Lau said BWS has not received any calls of contamination complaints from residents living in Pearl City. However, he said BWS will be collecting samples of their two wells that serve Pearl City sometime this week.

“If we do find something, we will be sure to contact you first,” said Lau.