‘Navy should immediately comply with DOH’s emergency order for the sake of our aquifer’: BWS Chief Engineer Lau

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ernest Lau, the Board of Water Supply’s (BWS) Manager and Chief Engineer, said he agrees with the DOH hearing officer’s recommendation to suspend operation at the Red Hill emergency fuel tanks.

“The hearings officer was correct in his assessment that there will be more leaks. It’s almost inevitable. And for that reason, the fuel should be removed as quickly as possible,” said Lau, while also stating that the BWS will do whatever it can to protect the aquifer.

The Hawaii Department of Health ordered the Navy to suspend operations in an emergency order on Dec. 7 after petroleum was detected in the Navy’s water system. The Navy contested that order and a hearing was held.

The evidentiary hearing began on Dec. 20 and on Monday, Dec. 27 hearings officer, David Day, issued a recommendation that the Navy suspend operation and empty the fuel tanks at Red Hill.

The Navy has until Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. to submit exceptions or objections to the recommendation. If the Navy does file exceptions, DOH Deputy Director Marian Tsuji will have 30 days from the date of the filing to make her final decision.