BWS crews work to repair 6-inch water main break affecting several residents near Aiea Heights Drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 6-inch water main break near 99-1284 Aiea Heights Dr. between Nohua Place and Akaaka Street.

Initial reports came in Wednesday morning at 4:30 a.m. BWS reports 65 residents in the area are affected by the break.

Repair work will begin at around 7 a.m. Motorists passing through the area should expect delays and are encouraged to seek other routes.

It is unclear what caused the break at this time.