HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews are responding to an 8-inch water main break on Dowsett Avenue.

At this time all lanes in the makai-side of Dowsett Avenue are closed between Alika Avenue and Pali Highway.

Motorists are advised to use the mauka-side of Dowsett Avenue.

Repairs are expected to be ongoing throughout the day.

Approximately 18 homes are affected.

The main break was reported at approximately 3:45 a.m.