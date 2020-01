HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to an 8-inch main break near 423 Kanekapolei St. in Waikiki between Kuhio Ave. and Ala Wai Blvd.

Approximately nine homes and two hotels, the Waikiki Sand Villa and the Aqua Aloha Surf and Spa, are impacted by the break.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes, if possible.

