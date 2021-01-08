BWS crews responding to water main break in the McCully area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to an 8-inch main break at 742 Pumehana Street in the McCully area. Pumehana Street is closed between Fern Street and Lime Street as a result of the main repair – motorists are advised to avoid the area.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Eight BWS customers are without water service at this time. A water wagon is en route to provide residents with an alternate water source. Crews will be working throughout the day fix the main and restore water service as quickly as possible.