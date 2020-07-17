BWS crews responding to water main break in Pearl City

UPDATE: 98-1109 Komo Mai Dr., is now open.
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a water main break in the Pearl City area.
A Portion of Komo Mai Dr. is closed. This is fronting 98-1109 Komo Mai Dr.
Traffic is being rerouted to Hoomaike St.
