HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are currently responding to a 12 inch water main break at 1724 Ala Aolani St., in the back of Moanalua Valley.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Approximately 130 customers are currently affected.

Call the BWS trouble line at 748-5000 ext. 1 – to request for water from one of two roving water wagons.