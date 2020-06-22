BWS crews responding to water main break in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 24-inch water main break in the Hawaii Kai area.

The break is on Hawaii Kai Dr. near the Hahaione St. intersection.

103 customers in Hahaione Valley are currently without water.

According to BWS, crews will be working throughout the day and overnight to make the necessary repairs to the water main and roadway.

Water wagons have been placed on Hawaii Kai Dr. and Kumukahi Pl. for affected customers.

