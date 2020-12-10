BWS crews responding to water main break in Hahaione Valley

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are continuing their efforts to repair a 12-inch main break on Ainapo Street between Kulani Street and Kauna Street.

Crews have created a bypass to restore service to most of the affected homes in Hahaione Valley, customers may notice lower than normal water pressure.

Approximately 18 homes will remain without water during the duration of the water main repairs. A water wagon is available at 761 Ainapo Street.

Customers who have regained water service are asked to please kokua by using water for essential needs only such as cooking, cleaning, and sanitary needs only.

A fire pumper remains at 699 Hahaione Street to help pump water into the reservoir serving the community. Area residents are advised the fire pumper will be making noise while in operation to refill the reservoir.

Area motorists are asked to please avoid Ainapo Street between Kulani Street and Kauna Street if possible and to expect delays.