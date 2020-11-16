BWS crews responding to a water main break in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews continue to work on repairs to a water main break in the Waimanalo area.

The 20-inch water main break is located at 41-1606 Kalanianaole Highway.

Customers in the Waimanalo area may be experiencing low water pressure, or have no water service as a result of the water main break.

A stationary water wagon is available at 41-553 Humuniki Street; a roving water wagon may be requested by calling 808-748-5000, ext 1.

The total amount of customers affected is unknown.

