HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are finalizing repairs to a 16-inch water main break in Waikiki on Ala Wai Blvd. in front of the Waikiki Landmark condominium.

The left two lanes on Ala Wai Blvd. remain closed just after the McCully bridge allowing only one lane for traffic.

Motorists are advised to use caution while driving through the area.No customers are affected by the main break.

