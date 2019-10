HONOLULU (KHON2) — BWS crews are responding to a 12 inch water main break near 586 Keolu Dr., Kailua.

Approximately 93 residential townhome customers and seven fire hydrants are impacted due to the break.

Traffic on Keolu Dr. is being routed into the center lane at the break. Two lanes are open, one each direction.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

