HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a small leak on a 6-inch main near 47-184 Kamehameha Hwy. in Kahaluu.

27 residential customers are currently without water service.A contraflow lane has been set up for traffic during repairs.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when approaching the break site and to expect significant delays.

