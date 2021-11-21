BWS crews responding to 12-inch water main break on Kaneohe Bay Drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are responding to a 12-inch water main break along Kaneohe Bay Drive on Sunday night; approximately 100 customers have been affected.

According to the BWS, the water main break is located near 45-015 Kaneohe Bay Dr. in Kaneohe. Water is expected to be shut off for those affected at around 8 p.m.

A roving water wagon will be available once the water outage begins, BWS said. Affected customers who would like to request a visit from the water wagon should call (808) 748-5000, Ext. 1.

BWS officials urge affected customers to fill available vessels for drinking, cooking and sanitation uses. Large containers, like a bathtub, can be filled to use for flushing.