HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews is responding to an 8-inch water main break on Palamoi Street in Pearl City.

The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 11, at around 4:12 a.m.

BWS said the main break would affect the Alphabetland Preschool Center nearby as well as 30 residents in the area.

There is no restoration timeframe at this time. Motorists are advised to drive with caution or use alternate routes.