HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews responded to a 6-inch water main break in Niu Valley on Friday, Oct. 1.

Officials said the water main break is located between Halemaumau and Haleola streets — close to 5645 Kawaikui St.

There are 13 customers without water, and BWS crews are trying to set up an alternative water source.

Motorists near the worksite are urged to drive with caution. It is currently unknown what caused this incident.