LANIKAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are working to repair a leak on a 12-inch main near 926 Alapapa Dr. in Lanikai on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The leak was first reported around 5:50 p.m. and 11 residential customers are impacted, according to the BWS.

A water wagon is en route to the break site for affected residents to use.

Motorists are advised to be extremely cautious while driving through the area