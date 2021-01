EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) closed the far-right lane of Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach around 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, to repair a leaking service lateral.

The southbound lane closure is between Parish Drive and Ewa Beach Road, according to the BWS .

The number of customers without water service was not available as of 7:10 p.m., officials said.