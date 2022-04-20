HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews continue to repair two 12-inch main breaks on Kealahou Street, one near Nakalele Street and the other near Kamaomao Place.

BWS said water service will be disrupted for approximately 49 homes during the repairs. Repairs began early evening on Tuesday, April 19.

There are three water wagon locations:

7540 Napoko Place 7536 Kamaomao Place Corner of Nakalele Street and Kealahou Street

BWS said work will be ongoing until further notice. Motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes.