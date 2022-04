HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said crews are working to repair an 8-inch main break near the intersection of Lilipuna Road and Grote Road on Monday, April 25.

BWS responded to the water main break on Sunday, April 24 around 10:51 p.m.

According to BWS, 98 homes may be impacted during the repairs. A roving water wagon is available for the affected customers.

There is no restoration timeframe at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area or drive with caution.