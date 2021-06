FILE – Board of Water Supply crews survey the scene of a damaged water main along Moanalua Highway, Honolulu, Hawaii, June 22, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews have finally reached the damaged water main beneath the Moanalua Freeway, according to the Board of Water Supply (BWS).

Crews had to dig some 30 feet to get to it.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The complex task of trying to fix the damaged water main is still ongoing, however.

Officials said there is no timeline for when the work will be finished but it will not be completed during the week of Monday, June 21, according to the BWS.

Around-the-clock lane closures will continue until further notice.