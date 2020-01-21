BWS crews continue to repair water main break in Kailua

UPDATE: Board of Water Supply crews continue to repair the broken main at 1306 Kainui Dr.

Repairs are forcing the closure of the makai-bound lane between Kaha St. and Kaiholu St.

Motorists are advised to continue to avoid area and use alternate routes.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 12-inch main break at 1306 Kainui Dr. in Kailua.

Kainui Dr. is completely closed between Kaha & Kaiholu Sts. due to flooding and road damage.

Motorists are advised to continue to avoid the area or to use alternate routes.