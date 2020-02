UPDATE: Board of Water Supply crews have completed a water main break on North King Street.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 12″ water main break near 2007 N. King St., Honolulu, between Bannister and Mokauea Streets.

Approximately 35 business customers and two fire hydrants are impacted.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story