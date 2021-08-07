BWS crews close 2 westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Hwy. for broken 24-inch water main

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) announced it closed two westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway near Kuliouou due to a broken 24-inch water main on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Officials said the lanes were closed between Moomuku Place and E. Halemaumau Street around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The lane closures are expected to continue into Sunday, Aug. 8, and the closures impact the left and center westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway.

BWS officials said customers will not be affected by the repair work.