BWS continues suspension of water shut-offs through end of March

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) will extend the suspension of water shut-off for non-payment of water bills through Wednesday, March 31.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

BWS says customers will continue to receive monthly bills and be responsible for all water and sewer charges on their account. Meanwhile, customers who cannot pay their bill in full are advised to keep their balance as low as possible, by paying what they can afford as often as they can.

For more information about BWS financial support programs, click here or call 748-5070.

BWS also reminds the public that its lobby is open for in-person water and/or sewer bill payments and to assist customers with other account and billing needs by appointment only.