BWS continues repair on 8-inch main break on Waiomao Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews (BWS) continue to repair the broken 8-inch main at 2250 Waiomao St.

Water service has been restored to the upper Palolo Valley. About 30 homes near the main break site will remain without water throughout the repair.

The BWS has set up 2 water wagons as alternate water sources:

Near the intersection of Waiomao Rd. & 10th Ave.

Near the intersection of 10th Ave. & 10th Ave. Pl.

Only one mauka-bound lane continues to be open during the repair, which is expected to continue into tonight.

Expect delays and drive with caution.