HONOLULU (KHON2) — A construction project in Makiki will start soon that could cause some serious backlogs near a busy highway onramp. Here’s what you need to know to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

Starting Monday, Oct. 31, the Board of Water supply will begin work laying a new water main for the Kalawahine Reservoir Connecting Pipeline Project in Makiki.

Kathleen Elliott-Pahinui, Board of Water Supply Spokesperson, said they’re going to be installing a new 24-inch main.

“The reason we’re putting it, is we need to have additional pipe for redundancy. The pipes in Honolulu are old,” said Elliott-Pahinui.

She also said that they’ll install about 4,900 feet of pipe. The project starts at Pensacola Street and Kinau and will go all the way up to Anianiku Street by Roosevelt High School.

Elliott-Pahinui said it will impact traffic.

Elliott-Pahinui explained, “We expect it won’t be pretty. That’s why we’re trying very hard to get the word out.”

The project will likely impact Pensacola Street right before the H1 on-ramp the most. Once construction begins, officials are urging everyone to avoid this area during work hours.

Makiki neighborhood board member Paul Klink said it will be very disruptive for people on their afternoon commute.

“I think it’s is a main artery or intersection for people trying to get home, even in or out of town. It’s pretty famous for people getting on the highway here on Lunalilo,” Klink explained. “We’ve been told they’re going to accommodate the traffic and citizens of the area and all the communities as best they can under the circumstances.”

According to Elliot-Pahinui, work will be done from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

She said things will start off slowly with them ensuring they won’t hit any other infrastructure.

And they will then halt work for the holidays and the major construction won’t start until January.

It’s expected to be finished in the fall of 2024, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Elliott-Pahinui said the post office on Pensacola Street will be accessible during construction, and BWS will continue to provide updated information about road and lane closures.