HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply gave the Honolulu City Council a preview of their draft water shortage plan on Tuesday, March 22.

One possibility is a moratorium, and another possibility is more water conservation requests.

BWS engineers said they are concerned with summer as three wells and shafts are down because of the water contamination with the U.S. Navy’s system which is separate.

There is a voluntary conservation request that is active now.

“As we look at the pumping we will experience in summer, the Aiea Halawa system will probably be in critical, so it will probably kick into a mandatory,” said Barry Usagawa, program administrator of the Board of Water Supply. “The Honolulu system we anticipate pumping in the 20 hour range. So it would be in alert. It could change on how successful we are in bringing the repair projects back online.”

BWS could restrict water for new developments if the water shortage worsens. There is no building moratorium or allocations now, but BWS said they could make development approval conditional on water availability.