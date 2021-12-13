BWS advises its employees to check credit reports following cyberattack on payroll service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is advising its employees to check their credit reports for any unusual or unauthorized activity following a cyberattack on its Cloud-based provider.

BWS reported it was notified of the attack disrupting Kronos Private Cloud (KPC) services on Sunday evening, Dec. 12. KPC houses solutions used by its customers, including the BWS timekeeping system.

The BWS immediately shut off all access to Kronos after it was notified and says the parent company of the service provider, UKG, took immediate action as well to investigate the issue.

BWS reports that this ransomware attack is impacting the KPC services, however, BWS customers are not affected by the incident. The nature and scope of the attack is unknown at this time.