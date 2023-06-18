HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply are working to repair a 24-inch water main, and it is not just the extent of the damage but also the location of the main that is causing some traffic delays in the Kaimuki area, officials are advising drivers to think ahead of their Monday commute.

Water was gushing out of the 24-inch main in Kaimuki, flooding roadways and forcing some shops to close early on Sunday.

Jason Chang is an employee at Fun Station inside the Market City Shopping Center, he said water surrounded the stores.

Chang said, “A lot it was like a river, it was very very bad.”

BWS workers were still excavating trying to reach the main on Sunday afternoon. The cause of the break is still under review but the aftermath is hard to miss.

“You’re under the freeway this is the traffic coming from Kapahulu getting onto the H-1 Freeway, you have folks coming from Kapiolani getting onto Harding,” BWS Information Specialist Steven Norstrom said. “It’s a very busy area so it’s a major inconvenience for a lot of folks but we are there as you can see we’re working on it, we’re doing our very best to get the main fixed.”

The intersection of Kapahulu and Harding avenues remains closed, and it is likely to remain closed to traffic for at least a few days.

Norstrom said, “Tomorrow morning leave a little early, and if you could avoid the area, avoid the area at all costs.”

Many in the area lost water pressure at the initial rupture, and crews have set up a bypass to help residents and businesses have running water. But Chang said the road closures and detours have affected the restaurant’s foot traffic.

Chang said, “Especially today is Father’s Day, too. Everybody is trying to come out and have a party but yea, the street block and nobody knows and it’s just so hard.”

BWS officials said they have not received reports of loss of water pressure on Sunday, yet some neighborhoods are asked to help conserve water during the repairs.

Including:

Manoa

St. Louis Heights

Kaimuki

Kapahulu

The BWS has not yet shared a timeline for the repairs.